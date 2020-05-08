Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide First Quarter 2020 Business and Financial Update on May 12, 2020

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2020 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date

Time

Toll free (U.S.)

International

Conference ID

Webcast (live and replay) Tuesday, May 12, 2020

4:30 p.m. ET

(866) 672-5029

(409) 217-8312

5646947

www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the non-promoted products including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: [email protected]