ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable compute and storage solutions at the edge, has been invited to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Thursday, December 22, to commemorate the five-year anniversary of the company’s IPO.

Event: Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony

Date: Thursday, December 22

Time: 3:52 p.m. Eastern time

Live broadcast and replay link: here

The ceremony will be streamed online beginning at approximately 3:52 p.m. Eastern time. Following an introduction by Nasdaq, David Raun, president and CEO of OSS, will speak and then ring the bell at 4:00 p.m., along with other members of the OSS team.

The bell ringing will be broadcasted live across major business news networks, including CNBC, Fox Business News and Bloomberg TV, as well as on the Nasdaq Tower in the heart of Times Square.

Starting at 3:30 p.m., the online stream will present a view of the Nasdaq Tower with the OSS logo and trading symbol displayed until the event begins. A replay of the event will be available here.

“This milestone event will celebrate the tremendous progress we’ve made as a Nasdaq-listed company, and particularly our evolution from a provider of high-performance compute systems into a global leader in the design and manufacturing of rugged AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge,’” stated Raun.

“Our AI Transportable business has seen strong growth over the past year, including major wins for military and autonomous trucking applications. These programs keep us on track for another record year in 2022, with strong momentum heading into the new year.”



OSS recently reported record Q3 2022 results, with revenue up 18% to a record $18.8 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.03. For Q4 2022, the company expects revenue of approximately $19.2 million, up 8% compared to Q4 2021, and record annual revenue for 2022, of approximately $73.4 million, up 18%.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a global leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ It designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable autonomous and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, our management’s expectations for major program wins, revenue growth generated by new and existing products, fitness of its products for a particular industry, future changes to our business objectives, and other future financial projections. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

