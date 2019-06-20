Ossisto is now a Microsoft Gold Partner

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

PERTH AMBOY, N.J., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ossisto announced that they are now a certified Microsoft Gold partner. The partnership is a reflection of the validation of the firm’s gamut of IT services and products, in addition to their robustness in terms of industrial compliance.    

Furthermore, the news serves as a connotation assimilated exclusively to Ossisto’s application developmental skills. This also means that they would be able to distinguish themselves in the market as a Microsoft partner and connect with clients and fellow partners to build a better innovative IT framework for the future.

A team member at Ossisto remarks, “We have been counting on this for a while now. The fact that we have been made a partner in the business’ infancy, goes to show that we are headed in the right direction.”

About Ossisto

Ossisto is a virtual assistance and outsourcing company based out of New Jersey, with offices in the U.K and India. They cater to clients from myriad industries that are in dire need of additional business support and to those with an immediate need for a substantial marketing partner.

