Ossur Hf : Management Changes

Announcement Össur hf. No. 81/2017

Reykjavik, 9 November 2017





New R&D leadership

Dr. Thorvaldur Ingvarsson, EVP of Research & Development (R&D), has decided to leave Össur after leading the R&D function for over 5 years. Dr. Thorvaldur will continue to support R&D as a consultant.

Kim de Roy has been appointed EVP of R&D and will become a member of Össur’s Executive Management. Kim holds Master’s degrees from the University of Leaven, Belgium, in Rehabilitation Sciences and Physiotherapy and Education. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Orthotics and Prosthetics.

Kim joined Össur in 2002 and spent 5 years in R&D working on various development projects in both Prosthetics and Bracing and Supports. He subsequently held several leadership positions in Sales, Marketing and Education in EMEA. For the past 5 years, Kim has been leading Global Marketing & Education for Prosthetics, as well as the Prosthetics sales in the Americas. Prior to joining Össur, Kim worked for RSScan International in Belgium for 3 years. Kim has lived in Europe, the United States and Iceland while working for Össur.

Jón Sigurdsson, President & CEO, comments:

“Kim de Roy brings with him a wealth of expertise and experience in the industry. He has been a valuble member of our team for 15 years and has a track record of strong strategy execution and leading successful global teams within Össur. For more than 5 years Thorvaldur has been an instrumental force in driving our innovation strategy. On behalf of all Össur employees I thank him for his valuable contribution to Össur and wish him every success in the future.”