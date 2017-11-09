Breaking News
Ossur Hf : Management Changes

Announcement Össur hf. No. 81/2017
Reykjavik, 9 November 2017


New R&D leadership

Dr. Thorvaldur Ingvarsson, EVP of Research & Development (R&D), has decided to leave Össur after leading the R&D function for over 5 years. Dr. Thorvaldur will continue to support R&D as a consultant.  

Kim de Roy has been appointed EVP of R&D and will become a member of Össur’s Executive Management. Kim holds Master’s degrees from the University of Leaven, Belgium, in Rehabilitation Sciences and Physiotherapy and Education. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Orthotics and Prosthetics.

Kim joined Össur in 2002 and spent 5 years in R&D working on various development projects in both Prosthetics and Bracing and Supports. He subsequently held several leadership positions in Sales, Marketing and Education in EMEA. For the past 5 years, Kim has been leading Global Marketing & Education for Prosthetics, as well as the Prosthetics sales in the Americas. Prior to joining Össur, Kim worked for RSScan International in Belgium for 3 years. Kim has lived in Europe, the United States and Iceland while working for Össur.

 

Jón Sigurdsson, President & CEO, comments:
“Kim de Roy brings with him a wealth of expertise and experience in the industry. He has been a valuble member of our team for 15 years and has a track record of strong strategy execution and leading successful global teams within Össur. For more than 5 years Thorvaldur has been an instrumental force in driving our innovation strategy. On behalf of all Össur employees I thank him for his valuable contribution to Össur and wish him every success in the future.” 

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
