Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Osteoid Announces the Release of Invivo One and Invivo7, as Their Shift to a SaaS Software Model Accelerates

Osteoid Announces the Release of Invivo One and Invivo7, as Their Shift to a SaaS Software Model Accelerates

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Osteoid Inc.

Osteoid Inc.
Osteoid Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osteoid, previously Anatomage dental, today announced the release of Invivo One, their new 3D dental and medical imaging solution as well Invivo7 the latest version of their award-winning 3D imaging and diagnostic software.

Invivo One introduces a shift in the way Osteoid is bringing its 3D imaging software to market by combining a new more streamlined licensing and administration function with a subscription pricing model that includes both Invivo7 and Invivo Workspace. As the first company in the dental 3D imaging space to introduce a flexible subscription model, Osteoid has made its products more accessible to a broader market.

As development accelerates over the coming months, the Invivo One integrated platform will become a turnkey solution encompassing all the Osteoid products and services from cloud-based communication to treatment planning and diagnosis to surgical guide fabrication and 3D orthodontic modeling services.

Invivo7, the second Invivo release in under 12 months, highlights the momentum behind product innovation that has been at the core of Osteoid’s mission since the company was spun out last year. This release introduces a far more convenient and flexible licensing model that will allow for automatic updates when new versions are released.

“Invivo One is the culmination of our development efforts over the past year,” said Calvin Hur, CEO of Osteoid. “In addition to improving the way our customers buy and manage their software, Invivo One will serve as the foundation of our future vision to transform dental care powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. We will drive the future of 3D dental and medical imaging to help doctors deliver the best clinical outcomes.” 

For more information on Osteoid’s family of 3D dental imaging solutions visit www.osteoidinc.com.

About Osteoid 

Osteoid is creating the next generation of seamless and connected 3D dental imaging software and solutions that help accelerate the path to digital dentistry. Proven in over ten years of use by thousands of labs and dental practices, Osteoid’s software and hardware tools keep dental practices and labs ahead of the curve and allow dentists to competently diagnose any patient scan in 3D. An osteoid is a soft organic element that forms bones in human body. Just like osteoids in the human body, Osteoid is providing the essential software to dental practice success. Osteoid is a wholly owned dental-focused subsidiary of Anatomage.

Contact Information:
Aaron Tull
Director, Global Marketing
aaron.tull@osteoidinc.com
+1 408-333-3484

Related Images

Image 1: Osteoid Inc.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Osteoid Inc.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.