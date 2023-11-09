The global osteoporosis treatment market is expected to surpass US$ 16.6 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 4.8%

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market is valued at US$ 12.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Osteoporosis refers to the condition when the bones become less dense, lose strength, and break easily. The term means bones with holes and typically happens when bones lose essential minerals like calcium more rapidly than the replacement rate. Sex hormones, such as estrogen and testosterone play a key role in maintaining bone strength.

As the global population continues to age, the prevalence of osteoporosis is expected to increase. Osteoporosis is more common in older individuals, particularly postmenopausal women and elderly men, which creates a larger patient population in need of treatment and management.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global osteoporosis treatment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including medicine type, route of administration and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global osteoporosis treatment market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global osteoporosis treatment market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of medicine type, bisphosphonates is expected to dominate the osteoporosis treatment market. The bisphosphonates are typically the first choice of drug for the treatment of osteoporosis, principally due to the low side effects associated with this drug class.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 12.0 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 16.6 billion Growth Rate 4.8% Key Market Drivers Rising awareness

Increasing health consciousness amongst the general population

Availability of new treatment options Companies Profiled Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Mediengruppe Oberfranken – Fachverlage GmbH & Co. KG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Hologic

AbbVie

Sanofi

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global osteoporosis treatment market growth include Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Mediengruppe Oberfranken – Fachverlage GmbH & Co. KG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Hologic, AbbVie, and Sanofi, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global osteoporosis treatment market based on medicine type, route of administration and region

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Medicine Type Bisphosphonates Alendronic Acid Ibandronic Acid Risedronate Zoledronic Acid SERMs Parathyroid Hormone Biological Medicines Calcium and Vitamin D Supplements HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) Open Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Route of Administration Oral Parenteral

Global Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region

North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada

Latin America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Osteoporosis Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Osteoporosis Treatment Report:

What will be the market value of the global osteoporosis treatment market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global osteoporosis treatment market?

What are the market drivers of the global osteoporosis treatment market?

What are the key trends in the global osteoporosis treatment market?

Which is the leading region in the global osteoporosis treatment market?

What are the major companies operating in the global osteoporosis treatment market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global osteoporosis treatment market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

