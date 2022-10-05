OTC Markets Group Introduces Fixed Income 15c2-11 Data Product

Latest Market Data Offering Simplifies 15c2-11 Compliance for TRACE Eligible US Corporate Debt Securities

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, introduces its Fixed Income 15c2-11 Data Product — a premium offering that applies its expertise on SEC Rule 15c2-11 compliance in the equity market to TRACE eligible Corporate Debt Securities.

In late 2022, the SEC clarified that the updated Rule 15c2-11 also applies to OTC fixed income securities and not solely to OTC equity securities. Designed in response to the SEC’s clarification, the new data file provides both summary and detailed data regarding 15c2-11 compliance for more than 130K corporate debt securities.

By integrating this user-friendly product into their daily operations, compliance teams can easily assess their compliance with federal securities law. Subscribers will have access to Phase 1 Compliance Status for the TRACE corporate universe and to exemption details through the product’s ‘Reason Code’ data. Exemption detail and transparency of the logic employed will allow end user firms to create custom processes tailored to their business model.

“Through OTC Markets unique position within the securities market, our team has applied its Rule 15c2-11 expertise to create a convenient product for risk management and compliance professionals, who will benefit from the ability to easily assess compliance status against key exemptions for more than 130K corporate debt securities,” said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group.

For more information, contact OTC Markets Market Data, call +1 (212) 220-2166 or e-mail marketdata@otcmarkets.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com