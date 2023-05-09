First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $28.0 million for the quarter, up 8% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $6.9 million for the quarter, down 20% versus the prior year period

Operating profit margin of 25.4%, versus 34.4% for the prior year period

Net income of $6.3 million, down 17% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.52, down 16%

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $5.5 million, comprised of dividends of $2.1 million and repurchases of common stock of $3.4 million

Announcing second quarter 2023 dividend of $0.18 per share

593 OTCQX ® and 1,218 OTCQB ® companies at quarter end

10 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

102 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of March 31, 2023, up 4 versus March 31, 2022; approximately 35,000 average daily trades during the quarter versus approximately 39,000 during the prior year period

Successful migration of the EDGAR ® Online platform to a cloud environment

On May 5, 2023, FINRA granted our application to permit digital asset securities to be traded by broker-dealers on OTC Link ATS

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

“During the first quarter of 2023, our team completed the critical first step of the integration of EDGAR Online: the migration of the technology platform to our cloud environment. We achieved this goal while delivering uninterrupted service to our subscribers. We are excited about the possibilities the EDGAR Online data creates to enhance our compliance processes and product offerings,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also recently received FINRA approval to permit digital asset securities to be traded by broker-dealers on OTC Link ATS. This approval furthers our mission of operating regulated markets for broker-dealers and issuers of securities. While it will be some time until the regulatory framework and infrastructure develop, we believe our markets are well-positioned to be part of new trading, data, and disclosure solutions for these securities.”

“OTC Markets Group delivered solid revenue growth during the first quarter of 2023, while deploying resources to integrate EDGAR Online,” said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. “Our Blue Sky Data Corp and EDGAR Online transactions contributed to the growth in our revenues, offsetting the impact of challenging economic conditions on our organic growth. Our overall costs increased, primarily due to the integration of EDGAR Online and investments in our business. We remain focused on enhancing our value proposition to subscribers and on retaining and growing our customer base.”

First Quarter 2023 compared to First Quarter 2022

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2023 2022 % change $ change OTC Link $ 5,445 $ 5,433 – 12 Market data licensing 10,842 8,583 26 % 2,259 Corporate services 11,740 11,933 (2 %) (193 ) Gross revenues 28,027 25,949 8 % 2,078 Net revenues 27,231 25,161 8 % 2,070 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 25,446 23,646 8 % 1,800 Operating expenses 18,523 15,002 23 % 3,521 Income from operations 6,923 8,644 (20 %) (1,721 ) Operating profit margin 25.4 % 34.4 % Income before provision for income taxes 7,070 8,644 (18 %) (1,574 ) Net income $ 6,319 $ 7,614 (17 %) (1,295 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.62 (16 %) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.84 (11 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,866,646 11,926,344 (1 %)

Gross revenues of $28.0 million, up 8% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses up 8%.

OTC Link revenues flat, relative to the prior year quarter. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB up 12%, reflecting increases in certain fees that offset the impact of lower trading volumes on these platforms. Reduced trading activity on OTC Link ATS resulted in messages revenue declining 20% and QAP One Statement fees declining 37%, which balanced out the increase in transaction-based revenues.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 26%, largely due to the contribution of the acquisitions of Blue Sky Data Corp and EDGAR Online. Excluding the effect of the acquisitions, Market Data Licensing revenues increased 4%. Pro-user revenues were up 1%, in line with a 1% increase in the number of professional users quarter over quarter. Revenues from non-professional users were down 31%, driven by a 30% decrease in the number of non-professional users of our market data. Revenues from market data connectivity fees increased 57% due to price increases. Revenues from internal system licenses, delayed data licenses, and certain other data services increased 12% due to growth in subscribers and price increases for certain licenses.

Corporate Services revenues down 2% quarter over quarter, with a 4% increase in revenues from our OTCQX market and a 1% increase in revenues from our OTCQB market, offset by a 12% decrease in revenues from our Disclosure & News Service ® (“DNS”) product. A higher average number of companies subscribing to our OTCQX and OTCQB markets, as well as annual, incremental price increases effective at the beginning of 2023, contributed to the quarter over quarter growth in revenues from OTCQX and OTCQB, while a reduction in the average number of companies subscribing to DNS drove the offset. Contributing to the decline in Corporate Services revenues was also lower revenue from our Virtual Investor Conferences ® product due to fewer events held during the quarter.

Operating expenses increased 23% over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a 17% increase in compensation and benefits costs, reflecting a higher headcount as a result of our acquisitions. The growth in operating expenses was further impacted by a 35% increase in IT infrastructure and information services costs and a 167% increase in general, administrative and other expenses, primarily as a result of the EDGAR Online acquisition. Operating expenses include approximately $900 thousand in one-time, non-recurring integration costs.

Operating income and net income decreased 20% to $6.9 million and 17% to $6.3 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, decreased 11% to $9.2 million, or $0.75 per adjusted diluted share.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on June 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 8, 2023. The ex-dividend date is June 7, 2023.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company purchased 58,262 shares at an average price of $58.00 per share.

On March 6, 2023, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company’s stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 OTC Link $ 5,445 $ 5,433 Market data licensing 10,842 8,583 Corporate services 11,740 11,933 Gross revenues 28,027 25,949 Redistribution fees and rebates (796 ) (788 ) Net revenues 27,231 25,161 Transaction-based expenses (1,785 ) (1,515 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 25,446 23,646 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 11,914 10,223 IT Infrastructure and information services 2,651 1,958 Professional and consulting fees 1,635 1,217 Marketing and advertising 318 278 Occupancy costs 579 595 Depreciation and amortization 650 440 General, administrative and other 776 291 Total operating expenses 18,523 15,002 Income from operations 6,923 8,644 Other income Interest income 141 – Other income, net 6 – Income before provision for income taxes 7,070 8,644 Provision for income taxes 751 1,030 Net income $ 6,319 $ 7,614 Net income per share Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.62 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,642,968 11,599,997 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,866,646 11,926,344 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net Income $ 6,319 $ 7,614 Excluding: Interest Income (141 ) – Provision for income taxes 751 1,030 Depreciation and amortization 650 440 Stock-based compensation expense 1,574 1,195 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,153 $ 10,279 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.84 Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance.