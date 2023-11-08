Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Gross revenues of $27.0 million for the quarter, up 4% versus the prior year period

Operating income of $8.6 million for the quarter, down 5% versus the prior year period

Operating profit margin of 32.7%, versus 35.9% for the prior year period

Net income of $7.4 million, up 3% versus the prior year period, and quarterly diluted GAAP EPS of $0.61, up 2%

Total cash returned to shareholders during the quarter of $2.1 million in the form of dividends

Announcing special dividend of $1.50 per share and fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $0.18 per share

595 OTCQX ® and 1,166 OTCQB ® companies at quarter end

9 graduates to a national securities exchange during the quarter

108 subscribers to OTC Link ECN as of September 30, 2023, up 3 versus September 30, 2022

Approximately 28,000 average daily trades during the quarter versus approximately 32,000 during the prior year period

OTC market data feeds available on Nasdaq’s Data Link platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

“During the third quarter of 2023, we remained focused on operational improvements across our business lines,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continued to integrate the EDGAR Online business, and invest in our technology platforms.”

“OTC Markets Group continued to deliver revenue and earnings growth despite greater economic uncertainty,” said Antonia Georgieva, Chief Financial Officer. “Our Market Data Licensing business drove the increase in gross revenues; however, our overall costs outpaced that increase, impacting our operating margin. We remain focused on delivering growth in the long-term.”

Third Quarter 2023 compared to Third Quarter 2022

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2023 2022 % change $ change OTC Link $ 4,532 $ 5,027 (10 %) (495 ) Market data licensing 11,002 9,028 22 % 1,974 Corporate services 11,503 11,860 (3 %) (357 ) Gross revenues 27,037 25,915 4 % 1,122 Net revenues 26,232 25,141 4 % 1,091 Revenues less transaction-based expenses 25,078 23,836 5 % 1,242 Operating expenses 16,505 14,799 12 % 1,706 Income from operations 8,573 9,037 (5 %) (464 ) Operating profit margin 32.7 % 35.9 % Income before provision for income taxes 8,806 9,038 (3 %) (232 ) Net income $ 7,381 $ 7,169 3 % 212 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.60 2 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.88 (1 %) Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 11,865,856 11,866,903 –

Gross revenues of $27.0 million, up 4% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses up 5%.

OTC Link revenues down 10%, relative to the prior year quarter. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB down 12%, reflecting the impact of lower trading volumes on these platforms, which more than offset the effect of increases in certain fees. Reduced trading activity on OTC Link ATS resulted in messages revenue declining 19% and QAP One Statement fees declining 30%, which further contributed to the overall decline in OTC Link revenues.

Market Data Licensing revenues up 22%, due to the contribution of the November 2022 acquisition of EDGAR Online as well as subscriber growth and price increases for certain licenses. Pro-user revenues were up 9%, in line with an 11% increase in the number of professional users quarter over quarter. Revenues from non-pro users were down 24%, driven by a 22% decrease in the number of non-pro users of our market data. Revenues from market data connectivity fees increased 85% and revenues from internal system licenses, delayed data licenses, and certain other data services increased 9%, in each case due to growth in subscribers and price increases for certain licenses.

Corporate Services revenues down 3% quarter over quarter, with a 1% increase in revenues from our OTCQX market, offset by a 6% decrease in revenues from the OTCQB market and a 5% decrease in revenues from our Disclosure & News Service ® (“DNS”) product. A lower number of companies on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets as well as of companies subscribing to DNS impacted the revenues for these products, offsetting the annual, incremental price increases effective at the beginning of 2023. Contributing to the decline in Corporate Services revenues was also lower revenue from our Virtual Investor Conferences ® product due to fewer events held during the quarter and fewer participants per event.

(“DNS”) product. A lower number of companies on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets as well as of companies subscribing to DNS impacted the revenues for these products, offsetting the annual, incremental price increases effective at the beginning of 2023. Contributing to the decline in Corporate Services revenues was also lower revenue from our Virtual Investor Conferences product due to fewer events held during the quarter and fewer participants per event. Operating expenses increased 12% over the prior year quarter, primarily driven by an 11% increase in compensation and benefits costs and a 35% increase in IT infrastructure and information services costs, reflecting a higher headcount and higher technology, data services, and data center costs, primarily related to our acquisitions.

Operating income decreased 5% to $8.6 million, while net income increased 3% to $7.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, decreased 1% to $10.5 million, or $0.87 per adjusted diluted share.

Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend

OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A common stock. The special dividend is payable on December 7, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 21, 2023. The ex-dividend date is November 20, 2023. The quarterly dividend is payable on December 21, 2023 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 6, 2023.

Stock Buyback Program

The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter of 2023.

On March 6, 2023, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company’s stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

The Quarterly Report, earnings release, transcript of the earnings call, and management presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the OTC Markets Group website at www.otcmarkets.com/investor-relations/overview.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC MARKETS GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 OTC Link $ 4,532 $ 5,027 Market data licensing 11,002 9,028 Corporate services 11,503 11,860 Gross revenues 27,037 25,915 Redistribution fees and rebates (805 ) (774 ) Net revenues 26,232 25,141 Transaction-based expenses (1,154 ) (1,305 ) Revenues less transaction-based expenses 25,078 23,836 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 10,436 9,431 IT Infrastructure and information services 2,592 1,917 Professional and consulting fees 1,678 1,690 Marketing and advertising 292 294 Occupancy costs 599 584 Depreciation and amortization 572 556 General, administrative and other 336 327 Total operating expenses 16,505 14,799 Income from operations 8,573 9,037 Other income Interest income 233 1 Other income, net – – Income before provision for income taxes 8,806 9,038 Provision for income taxes 1,425 1,869 Net income $ 7,381 $ 7,169 Net income per share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.60 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 11,664,344 11,597,871 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 11,865,856 11,866,903 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net Income $ 7,381 $ 7,169 Excluding: Interest Income (233 ) (1 ) Provision for income taxes 1,425 1,869 Depreciation and amortization 572 556 Stock-based compensation expense 1,397 1,066 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,542 $ 10,659 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.88