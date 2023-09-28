NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Akobo Minerals AB (Euronext Growth Oslo: AKOBO; OTCQX: AKOBF), a Scandinavian-based gold exploration and boutique mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Akobo Minerals AB upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Akobo Minerals AB begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “AKOBF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Jørgen Evjen, CEO of Akobo Minerals, said: “Today marks a significant milestone for our company as we begin trading on the prestigious OTCQX Best Market in the US. This achievement grants us the invaluable advantage of a freely tradeable security with a US ticker symbol and a USD share quote, opening doors for all US investors to access Akobo shares through their preferred brokers. We are excited about the opportunities this listing presents and remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and value to our shareholders.”

B. Riley Securities Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Akobo Minerals AB

Akobo Minerals is a Scandinavian-based gold exploration and boutique mining company, currently with ongoing exploration and mine operations in the Gambela region and Dima Woreda, Ethiopia. The company has established itself as a leading gold exploration company in Ethiopia through more than 13 years of on-the-ground activity. Akobo Minerals has recently started mine operations of its very promising Segele target. It has an Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resource of 68,000 ounces yielding a world-class gold grade of 22.7 g/ton, combined with an estimated all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of USD 243 per ounce. Still open to depth, the gold mineralised zone continues to expand and will have a positive impact on future resource estimates and mine-life. The exploration license holds numerous promising exploration resource-building prospects in both the vicinity of Segele and in the wider license area. Akobo Minerals has an excellent relationship with local communities all the way up to national authorities and we place environment and social governance (ESG) at the heart of our activities – as demonstrated by a planned industry-leading extending shared value program. Akobo Minerals has built a strong local foothold based upon the principles of sound ethics, transparency, and communication, and is ready to take on new opportunities and ventures as they arise. The company is uniquely positioned to become a major player in the development of the Ethiopian mining industry.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

