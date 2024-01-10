NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (TSX-V: LIT; OTCQX: LILIF), an alternative fuel material company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages National Instruments Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – NATI - January 10, 2024
- Student Organizations Join Forces to Encourage Donations During National Blood Donor Month - January 10, 2024
- Malta, in the Heart of the Mediterranean, Offers an Overflowing Schedule of Events and Festivals in the First Half of 2024 - January 10, 2024