NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (TSX-V: LIT; OTCQX: LILIF), an alternative fuel material company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.