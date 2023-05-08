NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced BTQ Technologies Corp. (NEO: BTQ; FRA: NG3; OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company securing mission critical networks with post-quantum software and hardware, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. BTQ Technologies Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

BTQ Technologies Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “BTQQF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited to begin trading on OTCQX and share our story with a broader investment audience,” said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ. “This is a key milestone for BTQ as we continue innovating a diversified range of products geared towards accelerating quantum advantage across core cryptographic infrastructure in line with the standardization of post-quantum encryption technology that has been led by the US government and global standards bodies.”

Securities Law USA acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About BTQ Technologies Corp.

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed