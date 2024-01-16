NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Constellation Acquisition Corp I (OTCQX: CSTAF), a special purpose acquisition company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Constellation Acquisition Corp I (the “Company”) previously traded its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Ordinary Shares”), redeemable warrants, each one whole warrant exercisable for one Ordinary Share at an exercise price of $11.50 (the “Warrants”), and units, each consisting of one Ordinary Share and one-third of one redeemable warrant (the “Units”), on The New York Stock Exchange.