NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Golden Metal Resources PLC (LON: GMET; OTCQX: GMTLF), a precious and strategic metals exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Golden Metal Resources PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Golden Metal Resources PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GMTLF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Golden Metal, commented:

“We are delighted to have been upgraded to the OTCQX Market, which we believe is a reflection of the positive momentum the Company continues to build within the US markets and abroad. A special thanks to the Golden Metal team and all parties at the OTC Markets Group who have helped facilitate this exciting transition.”

About Golden Metal Resources PLC

Golden Metal Resources PLC – UK (“GMET”) is an AIM listed precious and strategic metals exploration Company which controls interests in five highly prospective projects in mining friendly Nevada. The Company completed AIM admission on 10th May 2023.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]