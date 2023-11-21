NEW YORK , Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX; OTCQX: HWAIF), a healthcare technology and data science company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. HEALWELL AI Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

HEALWELL AI Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “HWAIF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“This is an exciting milestone for HEALWELL, as we proudly announce our approval to commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market and our achievement of DTC eligibility. Trading on the OTCQX represents a crucial step forward in our U.S. capital markets strategy, allowing us to expand our reach and enhance accessibility for U.S. investors,” said Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL AI. “The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets, and we believe that this accomplishment will aid us in our ambitious growth plans as we facilitate the broadening of our investor community and increase our liquidity in the North American markets.”

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About HealWELL AI Inc.

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare technology and data science company focused on preventative medicine by leveraging AI and big datasets to empower patients and doctors with increased access, reduced costs and improved patient outcomes. Our vision is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. As a physician led organization with a proven management team of experienced executives, HEALWELL AI is executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the company’s roadmap. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “AIDX”. For more information, visit www.healwell.ai.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com