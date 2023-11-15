NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Heliogen, Inc. (OTCQX: HLGN), a concentrated solar energy company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Heliogen, Inc. previously traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Heliogen, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “HLGN.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Our core mission remains unchanged: to decarbonize industry and the energy sector with our breakthrough concentrating solar energy technology,” said Christie Obiaya, Chief Executive Officer of Heliogen. “Heliogen will continue to deliver on our commitment to providing transparent and efficient access to our investors while reflecting our resilience and adaptability in an ever-evolving energy market. We are dedicated to achieving our strategic goals, including deploying our uniquely positioned technology to empower a sustainable civilization.”

About Heliogen, Inc.

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

