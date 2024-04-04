NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Horizon Copper Corp. (“Horizon Copper” or “Horizon”) (TSX-V: HCU; OTCQX: HNCUF), a copper company with a portfolio of high-quality copper assets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Horizon Copper begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “HNCUF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“2024 is expected to bring several growth catalysts for Horizon Copper,” commented Erfan Kazemi, Horizon’s President & CEO. “With our diversified portfolio of high-quality copper assets, interest in Horizon among the investment community continues to increase. The upgrade to OTCQX is the next step in providing better access to Horizon for investors and shareholders in the United States.”

B. Riley Securities Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Horizon Copper Corp.

Horizon Copper is a premier copper company holding a portfolio of unparalleled copper assets including a 30% interest in the copper-gold Hod Maden project, exposure to the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine through a 25% equity ownership in Entrée Resources Ltd., and a 1.66% net profits interest on the Antamina copper mine. Horizon plans to actively grow its portfolio of assets with a focus on copper projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although Horizon Copper believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Horizon Copper cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Horizon is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to Statements related to the expectation that trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of Horizon Copper to U.S. investors; the future price and demand of gold, copper, and other metals, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, realization of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the future annual cash flows, development timelines, and enterprise value for the Horizon Copper and changes to production guidance; and other risks and factors that the Horizon Copper is unaware of at this time.