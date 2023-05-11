NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (TSX-V: VAND; OTCQX: VANAF), a pure-play physical vanadium investment company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (“LPV”) begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “VANAF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Paul Vollant, CEO and Director of Largo Physical Vanadium Corp., stated: “We are thrilled to begin trading on OTCQX and provide better access to US investors. We strongly believe that LPV represents a ground breaking opportunity to own a key strategic mineral essential to achieve a greener world in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage as well as provide investors the ability to enable the energy transition.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (LPV) is a pure-play physical vanadium investment company. LPV provides direct exposure to vanadium through a secure, convenient and exchange-traded vehicle. Vanadium is essential to achieving a greener world, though carbon reduction, in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage. LPV’s strategy is to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium as well as actively supplying the fast growing vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) industry to advance the integration of renewable energy in long duration storage.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com