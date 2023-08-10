NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Li-FT Power Ltd. (CSE: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF), a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Li-FT Power Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Li-FT Power Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “LIFFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT commented: “We are delighted to announce LIFT’s graduation from the Pink Market to the OTCQX Market, which will allow greater access and visibility for the Company as we advance our maiden 45,000 metre drill program at the Yellowknife Lithium Project in Northwest Territories in Canada. As we continue to expand our presence within the U.S. investment community during an exciting time for the Company, the trading of our shares on the OTCQX Market will facilitate further expansion and growth of LIFT.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Li-FT Power Ltd.

Li-FT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. Li-FT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Field.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com