NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Lithium Royalty Corp. (TSX: LIRC; OTCQX: LITRF), a lithium-focused royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Lithium Royalty Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Lithium Royalty Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “LITRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, providing a gateway for US investors to access LIRC shares. We are excited about the opportunities this market brings and committed to delivering growth and value to our shareholders,” said Ernie Ortiz, President and CEO of Lithium Royalty Corp.

JWTT Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Lithium Royalty Corp.

LRC is a lithium-focused royalty company with a globally diversified portfolio of 33 revenue royalties on mineral properties around the world that supply and are expected to supply raw materials to support the electrification of transportation and decarbonization of the global economy. Our portfolio is focused on high-grade and low-cost mineral projects that are primarily located in Australia, Canada, South America and the United States. LRC is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment; the integration of ESG factors and sustainable mining are considerations in our investment analysis and royalty acquisitions.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

