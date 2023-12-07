NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CCFN), a registered financial holding company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CCFN.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“The upgrade from the Pink market to OTCQX will provide increased visibility for our Company and introduce greater exposure to a wider range of potential investors,” said Lance O. Diehl, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation. “This upgrade marks our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value.”

Janney Montgomery Scott acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation is a registered financial holding company, headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation has one subsidiary bank, Journey Bank. Journey Bank is a full-service community commercial bank, serving a market area in Columbia, Montour, Luzerne, Lycoming, and Northumberland counties.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

