NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nextech AR Solutions (CSE: NTAR; OTCQX: NEXCF), a Metaverse company that develops and operates platforms critical to creating and populating the Metaverse, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nextech AR Solutions upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Nextech AR Solutions begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “NEXCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Nextech AR’s CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, “As we close out 2022, we thought that up-lifting our shares would be a positive development and position us for success in 2023 and beyond. We are pleased to announce trading on the highest market tier of OTC Markets OTCQX® and expect this positive milestone to increase our visibility and appeal to institutional investors.”

About Nextech AR Solutions

Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse company that develops and operates platforms critical to creating and populating the Metaverse, including spatial mapping technology, 3D Models and augmented reality experiences. These include three-dimensional product visualizations, human holograms, portals and augmented labs that alter e-commerce, digital advertising, entertainment, industrial manufacturing, learning in higher education, hybrid virtual events and training. Nextech provides customers with critical functionality needed to provide 3D and AR immersive experiences as opposed to experiences in 2D formats. Nextech AR Solutions’ product and service offerings allow its customers to deliver photo-realistic, volumetric 3D and AR at scale for mass adoption.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

