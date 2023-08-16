NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PGZ; OTCQX: PGZFF), a base and precious metal exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Pan Global Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Pan Global Resources Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PGZFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“The upgrade to OTCQX is a milestone for Pan Global as the Company continues to make inroads into the U.S. market,” said Andy Marshall, CFO of Pan Global. “Pan Global is exposed to a larger portion of the U.S. investment community with the graduation to the OTCQX. The Company’s goal is to build a broader awareness of its advanced copper-tin-silver discovery at the Escacena Project, located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in the south of Spain. Pan Global is enhancing shareholder value with an ongoing multi-target drilling and exploration program and continues to identify additional mineralization.”

About Pan Global Resources Inc.

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper’s compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company’s flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations – all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

