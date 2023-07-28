NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Payfare Inc. (TSX: PAY; OTCQX: PYFRF), a leading fintech powering instant payout and digital banking solutions for workforces, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Payfare Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Payfare begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PYFRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“U.S. institutional investors continue to show a growing interest in Payfare which was the key driver in our decision to upgrade our stock to the OTCQX Best Market,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO and Founding Partner of Payfare. “This is the first step we are taking to broaden our reach to this new group of investors.”

Burns Figa & Will PC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Payfare (TSX: PAY; OTCQX: PYFRF)

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today’s gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

For further information please visit www.payfare.com or contact:

Cihan Tuncay, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

1 (888) 850-2713

investor@payfare.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

