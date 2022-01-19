OTC Markets Group Welcomes PetroTal Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced PetroTal Corp. (TSX-V: TAL; AIM: PTAL; OTCQX: PTALF), a Houston-based, Canadian domiciled energy company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. PetroTal Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

PetroTal Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PTALF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“This is an excellent initiative for PetroTal and we are very excited to be part of the OTCQX market. We hope to share our story with a wide range of U.S. investors that can now access PetroTal shares in a more transparent way,” commented Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Securities Law USA PLLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About PetroTal Corp.

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSXV: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2020, PetroTal became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company’s management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

For further information, please see the Company’s website at www.petrotal-corp.com , the Company’s filed documents at www.sedar.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

