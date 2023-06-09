NEW YORK, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE; OTCQX: PIFYF), a company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PIFYF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. is a public company actively engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

