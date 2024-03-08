NEW YORK, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Remark Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: MARK), an industry leader in AI-powered analytics computer vision and smart agent solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Remark Holdings Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.

Remark Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MARK.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on ***.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to grow our business on the OTCQX Best Market,” said Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and CEO of Remark Holdings, Inc. “Our shareholders will benefit from the ease of trading and the improved liquidity provided by OTCQX, while we will benefit from the lower cost and the flexibility that will allow us to achieve successful outcomes for all stakeholders.”

About Remark Holdings Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MARK), the industry leader in AI-powered analytics computer vision and smart agent solutions, delivers an integrated suite of AI tools that help organizations understand their customer demographics and behavior while monitoring, understanding, and acting on potential security threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector-experienced professionals who have created award-winning video analytics. The company’s GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail, and transportation. The company’s headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our corporate home page at ***.remarkholdings.com and our product page at ***.remarkvision.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit ***.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]