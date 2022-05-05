OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or “The Company”) (TSX-V: TGH; OTCQX: TGHLF), a company that designs, manufactures, and sells hydrovac equipment in North America, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TGHLF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Trading on the OTCQX market is an important step for the Company as we continue to grow and increase shareholder value,” said Brett Newton, President and CEO of Tornado. “Trading on OTCQX will make it easier for U.S. investors to invest in Tornado by eliminating the requirement for a Canadian trading account and will also promote greater liquidity for our Shares.”

B. Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

Tornado is a pioneer and leader in the vacuum truck industry and has been a choice of oilfield and utility professionals with over 1,000 hydrovacs sold since 2005. The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks as well as provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. It sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial construction and oil and gas markets. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water and vacuum to safely penetrate and cut soil to expose critical infrastructure for repair and installation without damage. Hydrovac excavation methods are quickly becoming a standard in the North America to safely excavate in urban areas and around critical infrastructure greatly reducing infrastructure damage and related fatalities. In China, the Company’s subsidiary is used principally to source certain parts to the Company’s North America operations.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com