NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Total Helium Ltd. (TSX-V: TOH; OTCQX: TTLHF, FRA: Y02.F), a helium exploration, production and storage company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Total Helium Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Total Helium Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “TTLHF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Robert Price, CEO of Total Helium, stated, “We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX Market, the premiere tier of the OTC Market, as we remain focused on delivering a stable supply of helium for US domestic demand. Graduating to the OTCQX helps a broader audience of investors access information about our Company and trade our shares.”

About Total Helium Ltd.

Total Helium is a helium exploration and production company with a mission to ensure that there is a stable supply of domestically produced helium to support the many high technology industries that rely on this important element. The Company’s main footprint includes helium producing assets in the prolific Holbrook Basin of Arizona, where its wells produce 5-8% helium concentrations. Total Helium is meeting domestic industrial demand for helium with one of the greenest supplies of helium available on the market.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

