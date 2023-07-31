NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE; OTCQX: VLERF), an upstream oil & gas company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Valeura Energy Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Valeura Energy Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “VLERF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Sean Guest, President and CEO of Valeura Energy Inc., commented, “I am very pleased for our shares to begin trading on OTCQX as of today. With growing worldwide interest in our story, I see this as an important step to increase visibility on the value of our shares and to create opportunities for more trading volume, particularly among U.S. based investors.”

Torys LLP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Valeura Energy Inc.

Valeura Energy Inc. is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company is growing through international mergers and acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with substantial near-term cash flow and mid-term reinvestment opportunities, while pursuing a longer-term deep, tight gas play in Turkey.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Valeura Media Contact:

Valeura Energy Inc., +1 (403) 975-6752 / +44 7392 940495, IR@valeuraenergy.com