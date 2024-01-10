NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX; OTCQX: WGXRF), a debt free and profitable, Western Australian gold miner, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Westgold Resources Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.