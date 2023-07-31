Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47astKk

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings with management.

“We are proud to feature OTCQB Market companies embarking upon their next stages of growth at our upcoming Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

August 3rd

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Millennial Potash Corp. OTCQB: MLPNF | TSXV: MLP 10:00 AM archTIS Ltd. OTCQB: ARHLF | ASX: AR9 11:00 AM Fendx Technologies Inc. OTCQB: FDXTF | CSE: FNDX 11:30 AM Personas Social Inc. OTCQB: PRSNF | TSXV: PRSN 12:00 PM RDARS Inc. OTCQB: RDRSF | CSE: RDRS 12:30 PM Jackpot Digital Inc. OTCQB: JPOTF | TSXV: JJ 1:00 PM Permex Petroleum Corp. OTCQB: OILCF | CSE: OIL 1:30 PM Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. OTCQB: SIGY 2:00 PM Wonderfi Technologies Inc. OTCQB: WONDF | TSX: WNDR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

