OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 4th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 4th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies representing a wide range of industries including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, clean energy, collaboration software, electric vehicles, intellectual property investment, oil and gas, semiconductors, stem cell nutrition and wireless technology.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3oIEpha

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings with management.

“We are proud to highlight the breadth of early-stage, growth companies who leverage our OTCQB Market to provide transparency to investors,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

August 4th Agenda

Eastern
Time (ET)		 Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM Nextech AR Solutions OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
11:00 AM Wyld Networks AB OTCQB: WYLDF | NASDAQ STO FN: WYLD
11:30 AM SmartKem, Inc. OTCQB: SMTK
12:00 PM Tekcapital plc OTCQB: TEKCF | AIM: TEK
12:30 PM TrustBIX Inc. OTCQB: TBIXF | TSXV: TBIX
1:00 PM Stemtech Corp. OTCQB: STEK
1:30 PM EV Technology OTCQB: EVTGF | NEO: EVTG
2:00 PM archTIS Ltd. OTCQB: ARHLF | ASX: AR9
2:30 PM Hydrogen Utopia International plc OTCQB: HUIPF | AQSE: HUI
3:00 PM Horizon Oil OTCQB: HZNFF | ASX: HZN
3:30 PM Grand Gulf Energy Ltd. OTCQB: GRGUF | ASX: GGE

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com 

