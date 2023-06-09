Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3oVag1W

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings with management.

“We are thrilled to host our OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference on June 15th,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Companies from the technology, energy and financial sectors will be coming together to showcase their strategies to a broader investor base and we are proud to see them leverage the VIC platform for their outreach.”

June 15th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 10:30 AM Alvopetro Energy Ltd. OTCQX: ALVOF / TSXV: ALV 11:00 AM Xtract One Technologies Inc. OTCQX: XTRAF / TSX: XTRA 11:30 AM Journey Energy Inc. OTCQX: JRNGF / TSX: JOY 12:00 PM Desert Mountain Energy Corp. OTCQX: DMEHF / TSXV: DME 1:00 PM G2 Goldfields Inc. OTCQX: GUYGF / TSXV: GTWO 1:30 PM Silex Systems Ltd. OTCQX: SILXY / ASX: SLX 2:00 PM Private Bancorp of America, Inc. OTCQX: PBAM

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

