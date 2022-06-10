Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference: Company Executives Present June 16th

OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference: Company Executives Present June 16th

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming OTCQX Best 50 Companies Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 16th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. The program begins at 9:30 AM ET on Thursday, June 16th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3ztPQjz

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings.

“We are delighted to welcome ten of our OTCQX Best 50 companies participating in our upcoming Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, OTC Markets Group EVP of Corporate Services. “We are proud to highlight the impressive efforts of these companies which span a range of industries including Technology, Metals & Mining, Industrial Goods, Financials and more.”

June 16th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)		 Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
10:00 AM IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
10:30 AM InPlay Oil Corp. OTCQX: IPOOF | TSX: IPO
11:00 AM TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL
11:30 AM Labrador Gold Corp. OTCQX: NKOSF | TSXV: LAB
12:00 PM Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
1:00 PM Nanalysis Scientific Corp. OTCQX: NSCIF | TSXV: NSCI
1:30 PM Grayscale Investments LLC OTCQX: GBTC
TBD Novonix Ltd. OTCQX: NVNXF | ASX: NVX
TBD Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. OTCQX: THBRF | TSXV: TBRD

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.