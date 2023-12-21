NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (“Outlook ” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLK) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Outlook securities between December 29, 2022 and August 29, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/otlk.

Case Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting ONS-5010 as a treatment for wet AMD; (ii) Outlook and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls (“CMC”) and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 BLA was re-submitted to the FDA; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form; (iv) accordingly, ONS-5010’s regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Outlook you have until January 24, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

