SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) securities between December 29, 2022 and August 29, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until January 2, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Outlook Therapeutics class action lawsuit. Captioned Alsaidi v. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-21862 (D.N.J.), the Outlook Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Outlook Therapeutics as well as certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Outlook Therapeutics’ lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of the antibody bevacizumab for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (“wet AMD”) and other retina diseases.

The Outlook Therapeutics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting ONS-5010 as a treatment for wet AMD; (ii) Outlook Therapeutics and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls (“CMC”) and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 biologics license application (“BLA”) was resubmitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”); (iii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form; and (iv) accordingly, ONS-5010’s regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated.

The Outlook Therapeutics class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 30, 2023, Outlook Therapeutics disclosed that “[w]hile the FDA acknowledged the NORSE TWO pivotal trial met its safety and efficacy endpoints, the Agency concluded it could not approve the BLA during this review cycle due to several CMC issues, open observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections, and a lack of substantial evidence.” The Outlook Therapeutics class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Outlook Therapeutics stock fell more than 80%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Outlook Therapeutics securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Outlook Therapeutics class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Outlook Therapeutics class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Outlook Therapeutics class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Outlook Therapeutics class action lawsuit.

