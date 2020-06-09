Otonomo and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to Collaborate on Increasing Car Data Utilization in the European Union

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

The Otonomo Platform will get de-identified, aggregated data from connected FCA vehicles available for smart cities, mapping, traffic planning, and other solutions.

Hertzliya, Israel, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Otonomo, the leading automotive data services platform, today announced the signature of an agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to get de-identified, aggregated data from FCA connected vehicles in Europe to deliver new use cases such as advanced mapping, advanced traffic management and planning, and smart city applications to support the decrease of congestion and pollution in urban environments driven by Otonomo’s de- identified data. The collaboration has begun with data from selected models located across the European Union and is expected to expand as new makes and models embed connected technologies.

The Otonomo Automotive Data Services Platform ingests automotive data from multiple OEMs, then secures, reshapes, and enriches such data in a de-identified form to meet GDPR provisions, as well as other global privacy requirements, so application and service providers can use it to develop a host of new and innovative offerings. Service providers will have access to crowd data from FCA vehicles including GPS coordinates, acceleration events, vehicle speeds, light status, and engine health indicators through Otonomo’s platform, along with data from other automotive manufacturers.

A key function performed by the Otonomo Platform is to offer to OEMs data de-identification and aggregation solutions with different levels of support. The Otonomo Blurring Engine employs a sophisticated combination of blurring techniques that may change depending on the intended use of car data. This increases the value of the data while protecting car owners’ privacy.

“Otonomo has long focused on building an ecosystem around car data that’s open and inclusive,” said Ben Volkow, Chief Executive Office and Founder of Otonomo. “Our agreeement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles represents a big step forward and will create new value for all participants: service providers, individual drivers, municipalities, and society.”

To learn more about the solutions that this Otonomo can support, visit https://otonomo.io/use-cases.

About Otonomo

The Otonomo Automotive Data Services Platform fuels an ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our neutral platform securely ingests more than 2.6 billion data points per day from over 20 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes, enriches and de-identifies it, to accelerate time to market for new services that delight drivers. Privacy by design is at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and de-identified aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, EV management, subscription-based fueling, parking, predictive maintenance, usage-based insurance, media measurement, in-vehicle package delivery, and dozens of smart city services. With an R&D center in, Israel, and a presence in the United States, Europe, and Japan, Otonomo collaborates with twelve industries to transform their business with car data. More information is available at otonomo.io.

CONTACT: Jodi Joseph Asiag
Otonomo
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
