Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Otonomo Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Growth and Expansion Trajectory

Otonomo Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Growth and Expansion Trajectory

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Renowned vehicle data marketplace provider brings in industry veteran Anders Truelsen to achieve ambitious growth plan

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Otonomo Technologies, a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, today announced the appointment of Anders Truelsen as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As the newly appointed CRO, Truelsen will build a sustainable sales and revenue pipeline for Otonomo’s next phase of growth and expansion.

 

An accomplished business executive and industry specialist, Truelsen comes to Otonomo after more than ten years at California-based TomTom in progressive roles. TomTom uses real-time and historical data to generate a traffic index that ranks urban congestion worldwide. Truelsen’s last role at TomTom was Managing Director of Enterprise, leading a team of around 100 employees to achieve global sales and customer success, inside sales, business development, product marketing, customer support and financial goals, generating over $170M in revenue.

 

Truelsen has a proven track record of building multiple global high-performance sales teams. Having lived in different continents, he is known for his ability to bridge cultural gaps and cultivate a strong company culture across different departments. In addition, he was instrumental in closing large deals with global tech giants.

 

Ben Volkow, CEO of Otonomo commented: “We are delighted to welcome Anders to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Anders’ impressive experience in the industry and impeccable sales leadership will strengthen Otonomo’s ability to grow and scale while allowing us to make sure broad market needs are being incorporated into the product.”

 

Anders Truelsen, newly appointed CRO of Otonomo commented: “Otonomo’s fast-growing marketplace, its marquee client repertoire, and its upcoming Nasdaq listing are testaments to its growing position as a leader in our industry. I’m thrilled to join the company at this exciting time. My focus will be on building out a successful team of product and sales experts, as well as optimizing our entire go-to-market approach to accelerate growth and expansion while at the same time deepening existing relations.”

 

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day from over 40 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel, and a presence in the United States, and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io. 

Otonomo on Social Media

●       Follow Otonomo on LinkedIn

●       Like Otonomo on Facebook

●       Follow Otonomo in Twitter

Attachment

  • Anders Truelsen CRO 
CONTACT: Jodi Joseph Asiag
otonomo
+972542322082
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.