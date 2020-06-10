Otonomy to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders for 2020

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that due to the health, safety and travel concerns of stockholders and federal, state and local government recommendations and restrictions imposed in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has changed. The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually, by webcast, and stockholders will not be able to attend in person. The meeting will be held on the same date and time as originally scheduled, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 8 a.m. PDT. 

As described in the company’s proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, Otonomy stockholders as of the close of business on April 24, 2020 are entitled to attend and vote, and ask questions at the Annual Meeting. 

Otonomy stockholders can access the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OTIC2020 and entering the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or other notices previously received by stockholders. Stockholders may vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

All stockholders are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card that was previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format and may be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have previously sent in proxies, or voted via telephone or by internet, do not need to take any further action.

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information, please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:
Spectrum Science
Chloé-Anne Ramsey
Vice President
404.865.3601
[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
[email protected]

