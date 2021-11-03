Otonomy to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on November 10, 2021.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 305-6769 for domestic callers and (678) 562-4239 for international callers with conference ID code number: 3812898. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.otonomy.com.

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information, please visit www.otonomy.com.

