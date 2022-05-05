Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

OTTAWA, Ill., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.9 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, decreased to $281.6 million as of March 31, 2022 from $283.9 million as of December 31, 2021 as payoffs and payments exceeded originations. Non-performing loans decreased from $1.8 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.1 million at March 31, 2022, which caused the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans to decrease from 0.57% at December 31, 2021 to 0.37% at March 31, 2022. Additionally, through March 31, 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 737,585 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.35 per share as part of the five stock repurchase programs approved by the Board of Directors since the Company’s second step conversion was completed in 2016.   

“I am very pleased with the results of operations for the first quarter and the solid start to 2022,” said Craig Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Net earnings came in significantly above prior periods as our net interest margin continued to expand, and we realized a significant reduction in compensation and related expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2022. We experienced minimal asset growth during the quarter as our loan growth decreased slightly in response to higher market interest rates. Our asset quality remained extremely strong as our customers continued to benefit from our robust local labor markets.”

Mr. Hepner went on to say further, “We continue to closely monitor economic conditions as we prepare for the expected rise in short-term interest rates throughout the remainder of 2022. We believe that we are well-positioned for the rising rate environment given our strong interest rate risk and liquidity positions. Our strategy continues to focus on the deployment of our strong capital position primarily through high quality loan growth in an effort to increase the value of the Company for the benefit of our shareholders.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.9 million compared to net income of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Total interest and dividend income increased to $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $30.8 million. Interest expense was $0.2 million lower during the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to average cost of funds declining to 0.46%. Additionally, there was no provision for loan losses taken during the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $50,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Thus, net interest income after provision for loan losses increased by $0.5 million to $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Total other income decreased by $0.1 million to $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31,2022. Total other expenses decreased by $0.1 million this quarter to $2.2 million as compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Therefore, net income was $0.3 million higher for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increasing to $0.9 million as compared to $0.6 during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $50 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $3.6 million, or 1.25% of total gross loans at March 31, 2022 compared to $3.5 million, or 1.31% of gross loans at March 31, 2021. Net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022 were $61 thousand compared to $0 during the first quarter of 2021. General reserves were higher at March 31, 2022, when compared to March 31, 2021, primarily due to the balances in most loan categories increasing during the twelve months ended March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans decreased and the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of March 31, 2022 were lower than the reserves as of December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $336 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $206 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to higher pretax earnings for the first quarter of 2022.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Total consolidated assets as of March 31, 2022 were $348.8 million, an increase of $6.3 million, or 1.8%, from $342.5 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $5.3 million in federal funds sold, a $6.0 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, and a $0.2 million increase in other assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in the loan portfolio of $2.2 million, a decrease in securities available for sale of $3.1 million and a decrease in accrued interest receivable of $0.1 million.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $6.0 million, or 91.2%, to $12.5 million at March 31, 2022 from $6.5 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash provided by operating activities of $1.0 million and cash provided by financing activities of $6.4 million exceeding cash used in investing activities of $1.4 million

Securities available for sale decreased $3.1 million, or 9.6%, to $29.6 million at March 31, 2022 from $32.7 million at December 31, 2021, as paydowns, calls, and maturities exceeded new securities purchases.  

Net loans decreased $2.3 million, or 0.8%, to $281.6 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $283.9 million at December 31, 2021 primarily as a result of decreases of $1.4 million in one-to-four residential loans, $0.8 million in commercial loans, $0.5 million in consumer direct loans and $0.8 million in purchased auto loans. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in multi-family loans and a $0.9 million increase in non-residential real estate loans.

Total deposits increased $8.1 million, or 3.0%, to $281.2 million at March 31, 2022 from $273.1 million at December 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, savings accounts increased by $1.9 million, non-interest bearing checking accounts increased by $3.7 million and certificates of deposit increased by $6.1 million. Offsetting these increases slightly were decreases in interest bearing checking accounts of $2.8 million and in money market accounts of $0.8 million as compared to December 31, 2021.

FHLB advances decreased $1.0 million to $15.5 million at March 31, 2022 as compared to $16.5 million at December 31, 2021.         

Stockholders’ equity decreased $1.0 million, or 2.1% to $45.0 million at March 31, 2022 from $46.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease reflects $0.5 million used to repurchase and cancel 33,000 outstanding shares of Company common stock, a decrease of $1.1 million in other comprehensive income due to a decrease in fair value of securities available for sale and $0.3 million in cash dividends. The decreases were partially offset by net income of $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions and the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economic environment, on our customers and on our operations as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under applicable law.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
  March 31,   December 31,
    2022     2021
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 10,397,027   $ 5,266,361
Interest bearing deposits   2,061,151     1,249,947
Total cash and cash equivalents   12,458,178     6,516,308
Time deposits   250,000     250,000
Federal funds sold   7,031,000     1,716,000
Securities available for sale   29,565,788     32,700,414
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,579,143 and $3,640,145      
at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   281,645,400     283,877,203
Loans held for sale   460,600     403,920
Premises and equipment, net   6,278,881     6,331,188
Accrued interest receivable   908,622     1,007,399
Deferred tax assets   2,044,420     1,793,910
Cash value of life insurance   2,660 654     2,649,941
Goodwill   649,869     649,869
Core deposit intangible   91,057     100,326
Other assets   4,750,571     4,528,862
Total assets $ 348,795,040   $ 342,525,340

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

      
Liabilities      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing $ 26,640,430   $ 22,898,814
Interest bearing   254,584,602     250,152,124
Total deposits   281,225,032     273,050,938
Accrued interest payable   49,292     48,825
FHLB advances   15,524,555     16,524,555
Other liabilities   4,916,251     4,860,206
Total liabilities   301,715,130     294,484,524
Commitments and contingencies      
ESOP Repurchase Obligation   2,066,911     2,066,911
Stockholders’ Equity      
Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,791,543 and 2,818,517      
shares issued at March 31 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   27,915     28,185
Additional paid-in-capital   28,075,129     28,473,180
Retained earnings   21,115,139     20,536,121
Unallocated ESOP shares   (949,340)     (949,340)
Unallocated management recognition plan shares   (178,419)     (99,352)
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (1,010,514)     52,022
    47,079,910     48,040,816
Less:      
ESOP Owned Shares   (2,066,911)     (2,066,911)
Total stockholders’ equity   45,012,999     45,973,905
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 348,795,040   $ 342,525,340

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
    2022     2021
Interest and dividend income:      
Interest and fees on loans $ 3,021,358   $ 2,795,387
Securities:      
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   82,809     41,442
State and municipal securities   52,304     67,924
Dividends on non-marketable equity securities   8,974     8,671
Interest-bearing deposits   3,871     6,172
Total interest and dividend income   3,169,316     2,919,596
Interest expense:      
Deposits   252,407     376,138
Borrowings   59,339     86,522
Total interest expense   311,746     462,660
Net interest income   2,857,570     2,456,936
Provision for loan losses       50,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   2,857,570     2,406,936
Other income:      
Gain on sale of loans   90,333     173,812
Loan origination and servicing income   266,783     305,606
Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization   14,638     9,616
Customer service fees   111,706     90,334
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   10,713     12,501
Gain on sale of repossessed assets, net       956
Other   18,088     25,021
Total other income   512,261     617,846
Other expenses:      
Salaries and employee benefits   1,288,366     1,348,392
Directors fees   46,500     40,000
Occupancy   168,344     147,714
Deposit insurance premium   21,048     18,178
Legal and professional services   65,491     79,209
Data processing   281,374     224,296
Loan expense   84,742     187,718
Valuation adjustments and expenses on foreclosed real estate       2,002
Other   198 705     204,013
Total other expenses   2,154 570     2,251,522
Income before income tax expense   1,215,261     773,260
Income tax expense   336,445     205,574
Net income $ 878,816   $ 567,686
Basic earnings per share $ 0.330   $ 0.200
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.330   $ 0.200
Dividends per share $ 0.118   $ 0.345

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary  
Selected Financial Data and Ratios  
(Unaudited)  
         
     
  At or for the  
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  
  2022   2021  
Performance Ratios:        
Return on average assets (5) 1.01 % 0.73 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity (5) 6.98   4.56  
Average stockholders’ equity to average assets 14.52   15.97  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets at end of period 12.91   14.72  
Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 3.47   3.22  
Net interest margin (2) (5) 3.55   3.37  
Other expense to average assets 0.62   0.72  
Efficiency ratio (3) 63.97   73.20  
Dividend payout ratio 35.49   172.50  

  At or for the   At or for the  
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
  March 31,   December 31,  
  2022   2021  
  (unaudited)  
Regulatory Capital Ratios (4):        
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 20.57 % 19.58 %
Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 19.32   18.32  
Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 19.32   18.32  
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 13.15   13.27  
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding 0.09   (0.02)  
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.25   1.27  
Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 0.37   0.57  
Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.30   0.48  
Other Data:        
Book Value per common share $16.12   $16.53  
Tangible Book Value per common share (7) $15.86   $16.26  
Number of full-service offices 3   3  
   
(1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.  
(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income.  
(4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank.  
(5) Annualized.  
(6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate, and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.  
(7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.  

Contact:
Craig Hepner — 815-366-5437

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.