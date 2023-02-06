OTTAWA, Ill., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.6 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company announced net income of $2.5 million, or $0.96 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $2.90 million, or $1.03 per basic and diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, increased to $307.8 million as of December 31, 2022 from $283.9 million as of December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans increased from $1.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $2.3 million at December 31, 2022, which caused the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans to increase from 0.57% at December 31, 2021 to 0.73% at December 31, 2022. Additionally, through December 31, 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 954,042 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.53 per share as part of the five stock repurchase programs approved by the Company’s Board since 2016.

Craig Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said “We continue to manage through the higher interest rate environment, and in spite of a significant increase in our cost of funds throughout 2022, I’m pleased to report that our net interest margin has remained relatively constant as asset yields have improved as well. While the higher rate environment resulted in a substantial decline in mortgage origination volume during 2022, other areas of lending remained strong throughout the year, resulting in positive growth in the overall loan portfolio.” Mr. Hepner added, “The impaired loan relationship that was identified in the third quarter unfortunately had a substantial negative impact on earnings for 2022, however, we believe that we have this relationship fully reserved for at year-end as we continue to work to resolve the relationship. Overall asset quality has remained strong throughout the year, and we continue to closely monitor our asset quality levels as we manage through current economic conditions.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $0.6 million compared to net income of $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Total interest and dividend income was $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2021. Interest expense was $0.8 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net interest income was comparable at $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

In the third quarter of 2022, a multi-loan commercial relationship with outstanding balances totaling approximately $2.2 million was identified as being impaired, meaning that it is probable that we will be unable to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of the loan agreements. Based on our analysis, a specific reserve of approximately $1.0 million was initially established for this relationship. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, a charge-off of approximately $0.6 million was taken on several loans related to this relationship after we determined that the collateral on these loans did not support the balance. These losses were properly reserved for during the previous quarter. Additionally, during the fourth quarter, there was additional information about the deterioration of the credit that resulted in additional specific reserves of $0.4 million being recorded. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, there were three loans with balances of $0.5 million in this relationship in which the balance was paid in full. These loans had specific reserves of $0.1 million. This relationship as of December 31, 2022 has balances of $1.3 million remaining with a specific reserve of $0.6 million.

Net interest income after provision for loan losses was $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Total other income was $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This decrease of $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to lower loan origination levels for one-to-four family loans during the fourth quarter which resulted in a corresponding decrease in gain on sale of loans and loan origination and servicing income. These decreases were slightly offset by an increase in origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization. Total other expenses were $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.2 million decline in compensation-related costs in the area of mortgage loan origination as a result of the reduction in mortgage volume in 2022 from 2021 levels. Other expenses also declined about $0.1 million.



The Company recorded $0.4 million of provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $25,000 provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $4.3 million, or 1.38% of total gross loans at December 31, 2022 compared to $3.6 million, or 1.27% of gross loans at December 31, 2021. Net charge offs during the fourth quarter of 2022 were $566,036 compared to recoveries of ($1,533) during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 as pre-tax income was lower during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Net income was $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is a decrease of 14.7%. Total interest and dividend income was $13.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $12.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Interest expense for 2022 was $0.4 million higher due to the rising interest rates experienced during the year. Due to the growth in interest and dividend income, net interest income increased $0.4 million to $11.3 million as compared to $10.9 million for 2021. Total other income decreased by $1.2 million during 2022 to $1.8 million as a result of the lower volume for mortgage loan originations in 2022 which resulted in a corresponding decrease in gain on sale of loans and loan origination and servicing income of $1.0 million. Other expense levels were $1.1 million lower, decreasing to $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $9.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in other expense was the result of salaries and employee benefits decreasing by $1.0 million, loan expense decreasing by $0.2 million, other expense decreasing by $0.1 million and legal and professional services decreasing by $0.1 million. These decreases were slightly offset by increases in director fees, occupancy and data processing fees totaling about $0.1 million.



The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.1 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $0.2 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs during the year ended 2022 were $486,839 compared to recoveries of $(10,994) during the year ended 2021. As discussed above, during the third quarter of 2022, a multi-loan commercial relationship with outstanding balances totaling approximately $2.2 million was identified as being impaired. As of December 31, 2022, this relationship now has a balance of $1.3 million with a specific reserve of $0.6 million. This relationship accounted for the majority of the provision taken during 2022.



We recorded income tax expense of $1.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily due to pre-tax earnings being lower in 2022.

Comparison of Financial Condition at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Total consolidated assets as of December 31, 2022 were $357.8 million, an increase of $15.3 million, or 4.5%, from $342.5 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $23.9 million increase in the net loan portfolio, a $4.3 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $0.9 increase in deferred tax assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in federal funds sold of $1.7 million, a decrease of $11.8 million in securities available for sale, a decrease in loans held for sale of $0.4 million and a $0.2 decrease in premises and equipment, net.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $4.3 million, or 66.7%, to $10.9 million at December 31, 2022 from $6.5 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily a result of cash provided by operating activities of $2.0 million and cash provided by financing activities of $16.4 million exceeding cash used in investing activities of $14.1 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $11.8 million, or 36.1%, to $20.9 million at December 31, 2022 from $32.7 million at December 31, 2021, as paydowns, calls, and maturities and sales exceeded purchases of securities. During 2022, there were sales of securities of $3.3 million that generated a loss of approximately $13,000. Additionally, the valuation of the portfolio due to market conditions declined by $3.6 million.

Net loans increased $23.9 million, or 8.4%, to $307.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $283.9 million at December 31, 2021 primarily the result of an increase of $13.4 million in one-to-four family loans, an increase of $2.9 million in multi-family loans, an increase of $15.9 million in non-residential real estate loans and a $0.2 million increase in commercial loans. The increases were offset by decreases of $3.3 million in consumer direct loans and $4.6 million in purchased auto loans. The allowance for loan losses increased by $0.7 million from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

Total deposits increased $17.0 million, or 6.2%, to $290.1 million at December 31, 2022 from $273.1 million at December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, savings accounts increased by $0.7 million, interest-bearing checking accounts increased by $5.9 million and certificates of deposit increased by $10.9 million while non-interest bearing checking accounts decreased by $0.2 million and money market accounts decreased by $0.2 million as compared to December 31, 2022.

FHLB advances increased $2.2 million, or 13.5% to $18.7 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $16.5 million at December 31, 2021 to fund loan growth.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $4.7 million, or 10.3% to $41.3 million at December 31, 2022 from $46.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease reflects $3.6 million used to repurchase and cancel 249,457 outstanding shares of Company common stock, $1.1 million in cash dividends, a $2.5 million decrease in other comprehensive income due to a decrease in fair value of securities available for sale and other decreases totaling $0.1 million. The decreases were partially offset by net income of $2.5 million for the year ended December 30, 2022.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On February 6, 2023 the Company also announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank, FSB was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions and the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economic environment, on our customers and on our operations as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required under applicable law.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 10,338,273 $ 5,266,361 Interest bearing deposits 524,427 1,249,947 Total cash and cash equivalents 10,862,700 6,516,308 Time deposits 250,000 250,000 Federal funds sold 55,000 1,716,000 Securities available for sale 20,898,175 32,700,414 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,301,307 and $3,640,145 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 307,750,228 283,877,203 Loans held for sale – 403,920 Premises and equipment, net 6,163,630 6,331,188 Accrued interest receivable 1,309,931 1,007,399 Deferred tax assets 2,652,355 1,793,910 Cash value of life insurance 2,672,025 2,649,941 Goodwill 649,869 649,869 Core deposit intangible 67,567 100,326 Other assets 4,515,880 4,528,862 Total assets $ 357,847,360 $ 342,525,340 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 22,649,512 $ 22,898,814 Interest bearing 267,431,407 250,152,124 Total deposits 290,080,919 273,050,938 Accrued interest payable 93,942 48,825 FHLB advances 18,750,000 16,524,555 Long Term Debt 2,100,000 – Other liabilities 3,534,549 4,860,206 Total liabilities 314,559,410 294,484,524 Commitments and Contingencies

ESOP Repurchase Obligation 2,016,139 2,066,911 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,561,406 and 2,818,517 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 25,613 28,185 Additional paid-in-capital 24,847,455 28,473,180 Retained earnings 21,861,151 20,536,121 Unallocated ESOP shares (815,766 ) (949,340 ) Unallocated management recognition plan shares (150,663 ) (99,352 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,479,840 ) 52,022 43,287,950 48,040,816 Less: ESOP Owned Shares (2,016,139 ) (2,066,911 ) Total stockholders’ equity 41,271,811 45,973,905 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 357,847,360 $ 342,525,340

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 3,429,290 $ 2,969,101 $ 12,642,349 $ 11,906,772 Securities: Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 72,658 68,993 313,240 204,046 State and municipal securities 28,611 74,368 161,593 263,212 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 20,427 8,714 49,318 34,186 Interest-bearing deposits 26,296 4,518 59,172 21,330 Total interest and dividend income 3,577,282 3,125,694 13,225,672 12,429,546 Interest expense: Deposits 708,463 273,400 1,615,157 1,266,314 Borrowings 94,898 53,906 279,357 272,709 Total interest expense 803,361 327,306 1,894,514 1,539,023 Net interest income 2,773,921 2,798,388 11,331,158 10,890,523 Provision for loan losses 418,000 25,000 1,148,000 150,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,355,921 2,773,388 10,183,158 10,740,523 Other income: Gain on sale of loans 20,354 115,871 196,015 895,341 Loan origination and servicing income 135,126 290,015 758,859 1,149,174 Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization 253,778 235,131 263,859 326,083 Customer service fees 103,810 102,649 458,507 393,174 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 2,859 11,174 22,084 46,895 Gain on sale of repossessed assets, net – (7,791 ) – (7,791 ) Gain (Loss) on sale of foreclosed real estate – 14,334 – 18,390 Other 24,979 39,415 52,702 134,918 Total other income 540,906 800,798 1,752,026 2,956,184 Other expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,191,032 1,421,998 4,904,943 5,907,034 Directors fees 42,000 35,000 177,000 148,750 Occupancy 165,174 166,852 651,399 624,468 Deposit insurance premium 21,381 25,736 85,229 76,913 Legal and professional services 79,078 96,688 302,504 360,120 Data processing 301,755 297,237 1,150,203 1,077,576 Loss on sale of securities – – 13,291 – Loan expense 97,596 91,534 333,210 500,256 Valuation adjustments and expenses on foreclosed real estate – (844 ) – 15,859 Other 222,643 287,308 864,079 927,446 Total other expenses 2,120,659 2,421,509 8,481,858 9,638,422 Income before income tax expense 776,168 1,152,677 3,453,326 4,058,285 Income tax expense 230,070 392,718 976,653 1,154,564 Net income $ 546,098 $ 759,959 $ 2,476,673 $ 2,903,721 Basic earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.96 $ 1.03 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.96 $ 1.03 Dividends per share $ 0.115 $ 0.105 $ 0.447 $ 0.649

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (5) 0.65 % 0.89 % 0.71 % 0.87 % Return on average stockholders’ equity (5) 5.26 6.27 5.77 5.94 Average stockholders’ equity to average assets 12.32 14.17 12.28 14.71 Stockholders’ equity to total assets at end of period 11.53 13.59 11.53 13.59 Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 3.30 3.39 3.41 3.39 Net interest margin (2) (5) 3.38 3.48 3.48 3.50 Other expense to average assets 0.60 0.71 2.40 2.89 Efficiency ratio (3) 63.41 67.27 64.68 69.40 Dividend payout ratio 50.88 38.21 47.66 62.84

At or for the At or for the Year Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios (4): Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.63 % 19.58 % Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.38 18.32 Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 17.38 18.32 Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 12.47 13.27 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding 0.17 (0.02 ) Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.38 1.27 Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 0.73 0.57 Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.64 0.48 Other Data: Book Value per common share $16.11 $16.53 Tangible Book Value per common share (7) $15.83 $16.26 Number of full-service offices 3 3 (1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income. (4) Ratios are for Ottawa Savings Bank. (5) Annualized. (6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest. (7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.

Contact:

Craig Hepner

President and Chief Executive Officer

(815) 366-5437