Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Cash Dividend

Aug. 17, 2022

OTTAWA, Ill., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.7 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company announced net income of $1.6 million, or $0.59 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.46 per basic and diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company continued to grow the loan portfolio even though loan originations have tapered off significantly throughout 2022. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, increased to $290.6 million as of June 30, 2022 from $283.9 million as of December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans decreased from $1.6 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.0 million at June 30, 2022, resulting in the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans decreasing from 0.57% at December 31, 2021 to 0.35% at June 30, 2022. Additionally, through June 30, 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 823,085 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.47 per share as part of the five stock repurchase programs approved by the Board of Directors since the Company’s second step conversion was completed in 2016.

Craig Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “I am pleased to report solid results from the Company’s operations during the second quarter of 2022 and for the first six months ended June 30, 2022. Although overall asset growth has been flat during the first half of 2022, we have been able to grow the loan portfolio through the redeployment of cash and investments. This is in spite of a substantial increase in market interest rates during the first six months of the year.” Hepner went on to say, “Deposit growth has been steady as we continue to reduce our reliance on time deposits in favor of less costly core demand deposits as we continue to focus on maintaining our strong net interest margin.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Net income for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 was $0.7 million. Total interest and dividend income was $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense was $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, no provision for loan losses was taken during the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, with the uncertainty of the impact that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes would have on the local and national economies, qualitative factors were unchanged during the period. In 2022, non-performing loan levels have improved as the economy continues to remain steady even though there are signs of it slowing. Net interest income after provision for loan losses improved to $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Total other income decreased from $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to lower loan origination levels for one-to-four family loans during the second quarter which resulted in a corresponding decrease in gain on sale of loans and loan origination and servicing income. These decreases were slightly offset by an increase in customer service fees. Total other expenses decreased from $2.5 million at June 30, 2021 to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.2 million decline in compensation-related costs in the area of mortgage loan origination as a result of the significant reduction in mortgage volume in 2022 from 2021 levels.

The Company recorded no provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $3.6 million or 1.21% of total gross loans at June 30, 2022 compared to $3.6 million or 1.27% of total gross loans at June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the second quarter of 2022 were $(6,244) compared to $(21,438) during the second quarter of 2021. General allocation of reserves was slightly lower at June 30, 2022, when compared to June 30, 2021, even though balances in many loan categories were higher during the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. In addition, due to the uncertain impact of the Federal Reserve interest rate increases on the local and national economies, qualitative factors have been maintained at current levels. With non-performing loans decreasing, the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of June 30, 2022 were approximately $41,000 lower than they were as of June 30, 2021 mostly due to the improvement of several credits and because the few loans that were added required little or no specific allocation of reserves when compared to those loans that were removed.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.3 million for the three-months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Net income was $1.6 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $1.3 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Total interest and dividend income was $6.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and $6.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Interest expense was $0.2 million lower during the six months ended June 30, 2022. In addition, no provision for loan losses was taken during the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. During 2022, with the uncertainty of the impact that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes would have on the local and national economies, qualitative factors were unchanged during the period. In 2022, non-performing loan levels have improved as the economy continues to remain steady even though there are signs of it slowing. Net interest income after provision for loan losses improved to $5.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $5.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. Total other income decreased from $1.4 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 to $0.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. This decrease of $0.5 million was primarily due to lower loan origination levels for one-to-four family loans during the period, which resulted in a corresponding decrease in gain on sale of loans and loan origination and servicing income of $0.4 million. Total other expenses decreased to $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a $0.3 million decline in compensation-related costs and a $0.1 million reduction in loan expense during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

We recorded no provision for loan losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $0.1 million for the sixth-month period ended June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $3.6 million or 1.21% of total gross loans at June 30, 2022 compared to $3.6 million or 1.27% of gross loans at June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the first six months of 2021 were $(67,247) compared to $(21,299) during the first six months of 2021.

We recorded income tax expense of approximately $0.6 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $0.5 million during the six month period ended June 30, 2021.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2022 were $343.3 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 0.2%, from $342.5 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $6.7 million increase in the net loan portfolio and a $0.7 million increase in deferred tax assets. These increases were offset by a decrease of $1.7 million in federal funds sold and a decrease of $6.2 million in securities available for sale.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $1.8 million, or 28.0%, to $8.3 million at June 30, 2022 from $6.5 million at December 31, 2021. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash provided from financing activities of $2.0 million and cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 million exceeding cash used in investing activities of $1.9 million.

Securities available for sale decreased by $6.2 million, or 18.9% to $26.5 million at June 30, 2022 from $32.7 million at December 31, 2021, as paydowns, calls, and maturities exceeded new securities purchases.

Net loans increased by $6.7 million, or 2.4%, to $290.6 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $283.9 million at December 31, 2021 primarily as a result of an increase of $3.9 million in one-to-four family loans, an increase of $0.5 million in multi-family loans, an increase of $4.9 million in non-residential real estate loans and a $0.6 million increase in commercial loans. These increases were offset by decreases of $1.7 million in consumer direct loans and $1.5 million in purchased auto loans. The allowance for loan losses decreased by $0.1 million.

Total deposits increased $10.5 million, or 3.8%, to $283.6 million at June 30, 2022 from $273.1 million at December 31, 2021. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, savings accounts increased by $1.3 million, non-interest bearing checking accounts increased by $1.7 million, interest bearing checking accounts increased by $5.0 million and money market accounts increased by $2.6 million. These increases were offset by a $0.1 million decrease in certificates of deposits.

FHLB advances decreased $6.0 million to $10.5 million at June 30, 2022 as compared to $16.5 million at December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $2.9 million, or 6.3%, to $43.1 million at June 30, 2022 from $46.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease reflects $1.7 million used to repurchase and cancel 118,500 outstanding shares of Company common stock, a decrease of $2.2 million in other comprehensive income due to a decrease in fair value of securities available for sale and $0.6 million in cash dividends paid. These were partially offset by net income of $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Announcement of Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on or about September 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2022.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank, which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank, FSB was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions and the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local and national economic environment, on our customers and on our operations as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

 
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
 
    June 30,   December 31,
      2022       2021  
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 7,210,389     $ 5,266,361  
Interest bearing deposits     1,124,335       1,249,947  
Total cash and cash equivalents     8,334,724       6,516,308  
Time deposits     250,000       250,000  
Federal funds sold           1,716,000  
Securities available for sale     26,513,985       32,700,414  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,572,898 and $3,640,145 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     290,567,027       283,877,203  
Loans held for sale     234,125       403,920  
Premises and equipment, net     6,239,067       6,331,188  
Accrued interest receivable     968,292       1,007,399  
Deferred tax assets     2,472,771       1,793,910  
Cash value of life insurance     2,671,470       2,649,941  
Goodwill     649,869       649,869  
Core deposit intangible     83,227       100,326  
Other assets     4,306,716       4,528,862  
Total assets   $ 343,291,273     $ 342,525,340  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Non-interest bearing   $ 24,586,047     $ 22,898,814  
Interest bearing     258,993,647       250,152,124  
Total deposits     283,579,694       273,050,938  
Accrued interest payable     44,390       48,825  
FHLB advances     10,512,322       16,524,555  
Other liabilities     4,197,281       4,860,206  
Total liabilities     298,333,687       294,484,524  
Commitments and contingencies        
ESOP Repurchase Obligation     1,873,688       2,066,911  
Stockholders’ Equity        
Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,694,262 and 2,818,517 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     26,942       28,185  
Additional paid-in-capital     26,652,231       28,473,180  
Retained earnings     21,550,391       20,536,121  
Unallocated ESOP shares     (949,340 )     (949,340 )
Unallocated management recognition plan shares     (176,020 )     (99,352 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (2,146,618 )     52,022  
      44,957,586       48,040,816  
Less:        
ESOP Owned Shares     (1,873,688 )     (2,066,911 )
Total stockholders’ equity     43,083,898       45,973,905  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 343,291,273     $ 342,525,340  

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three and Six Months Ended June 30 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
Interest and dividend income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 3,030,894     $ 3,051,210     $ 6,049,719     $ 5,846,598  
Securities:                
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities     81,243       39,153       164,052       80,595  
State and municipal securities     47,088       67,682       99,392       135,606  
Dividends on non-marketable equity securities     9,672       8,469       18,647       17,140  
Interest-bearing deposits     11,838       4,509       18,242       10,681  
Total interest and dividend income     3,180,736       3,171,023       6,350,052       6,090,620  
Interest expense:                
Deposits     276,050       326,540       528,457       702,677  
Borrowings     53,381       57,003       112,720       143,526  
Total interest expense     329,431       383,543       641,177       846,203  
Net interest income     2,851,305       2,787,480       5,708,875       5,244,417  
Provision for loan losses           75,000             125,000  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     2,851,305       2,712,480       5,708,875       5,119,417  
Other income:                
Gain on sale of loans     31,490       345,029       121,823       518,842  
Gain on sale of repossessed assets, net           5,118             6,074  
Loan origination and servicing income     193,231       258,336       460,014       563,943  
Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization     (4,279 )     52,374       10,360       61,990  
Customer service fees     119,964       97,440       234,671       187,774  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance     10,816       11,893       21,529       24,394  
Other     10,159       21,768       25,246       46,788  
Total other income     361,381       791,958       873,643       1,409,805  
Other expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits     1,339,518       1,561,034       2,627,883       2,909,426  
Director fees     46,500       38,750       93,000       78,750  
Occupancy     154,271       157,981       322,614       305,695  
Deposit insurance premium     21,500       18,000       42,548       36,178  
Legal and professional services     79,591       92,468       150,496       171,677  
Data processing     282,634       284,235       564,008       508,531  
Loss on sale of securities     2,823             2,823        
Loan expense     71,117       107,676       155,859       295,394  
Valuation adjustments and expenses on foreclosed real estate           7,712             9,714  
Other     208,029       212,953       395,396       416,966  
Total other expenses     2,205,983       2,480,809       4,354,628       4,732,331  
Income before income tax expense     1,006,703       1,023,629       2,227,889       1,796,891  
Income tax expense     276,386       275,017       618,756       480,591  
Net income   $ 730,317     $ 748,612     $ 1,609,133     $ 1,316,300  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 0.59     $ 0.46  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.28     $ 0.26     $ 0.59     $ 0.46  
Dividends per share   $ 0.11     $ 0.10     $ 0.23     $ 0.44  

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Selected Financial Data and Ratios
(Unaudited)
 
    At or for the   At or for the
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2022   2021   2022   2021
Performance Ratios:                        
Return on average assets (5)   0.84 %   0.90 %   0.93 %   0.82 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity (5)   6.55     6.65     7.13     5.37  
Average stockholders’ equity to average assets   12.82     13.57     13.00     15.23  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets at end of period   12.55     14.32     12.55     14.32  
Net interest rate spread (1) (5)   3.48     3.44     3.49     3.34  
Net interest margin (2) (5)   3.52     3.55     3.52     3.46  
Other expense to average assets   0.63     0.75     1.26     1.47  
Efficiency ratio (3)   68.66     69.29     66.17     71.12  
Dividend payout ratio   39.29     37.86     37.38     95.88  

    At or for the   At or for the
    Six Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    June 30,   December 31,
      2022       2021  
    (unaudited)
Regulatory Capital Ratios (4):            
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets)     19.41 %     19.58 %  
Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets)     18.16       18.32    
Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets)     18.16       18.32    
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets)     13.10       13.27    
Asset Quality Ratios:            
Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding     0.47       (0.02 )  
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding     1.21       1.27    
Non-performing loans to gross loans (6)     0.35       0.57    
Non-performing assets to total assets (6)     0.30       0.48    
Other Data:            
Book Value per common share   $ 15.99     $ 16.53    
Tangible Book Value per common share (7)   $ 15.72     $ 16.26    
Number of full-service offices     3       3    
     
(1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income.
(4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank.
(5) Annualized.
(6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate, and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.
(7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.

Craig Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5437

