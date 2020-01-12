‘Our enemy is here’: Iran protesters demand leaders quit after plane is downed

Protests erupted across Iran for a second day on Sunday, piling pressure on the leadership after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner at a time when Tehran feared U.S. air strikes.
