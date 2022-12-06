Designation ensures region has 24/7 access to critical, life-saving emergency care services

BATON ROUGE, LA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital has been verified as a Level II pediatric trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first and only pediatric trauma center in the Capital Region to receive the prestigious distinction.

The ACS verifies whether a trauma center has all the necessary resources for optimal care of injured patients. A verified trauma center must meet criteria in areas that include commitment, readiness, resources, policies, patient care and performance improvement.



“Receiving verification from the American College of Surgeons reflects the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health trauma team’s commitment to providing quality trauma care, injury prevention, education and training,” said Charles Spicer, president of Our Lady of the Lake Health. “We are honored to have expanded our community’s access to lifesaving trauma care for critically injured pediatric patients.”



To qualify for verification, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital voluntarily participated in the ACS’ rigorous process, which consisted of an on-site review with external trauma care experts.



Only the second in the state to receive this verification, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital positions itself to be a destination trauma center for Louisiana’s most severe pediatric trauma cases.



“Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital continues to be an asset to not only Baton Rouge but the state of Louisiana,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “I’m pleased to know that the children of south and central Louisiana now have access to this high-quality trauma care close to home.”



This achievement honors Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital’s dedication to providing best-in-class care for injured patients from prevention through the rehabilitation process. The criteria are stringent and include the following: pediatric surgeons must be in the Pediatric Emergency and Trauma Center room within 15 minutes of a top tier trauma patient’s arrival; continuous coverage by pediatric surgeons, and prompt availability of care in pediatric specialties such as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology, internal medicine, plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial and critical care; continuing education of the trauma team; organized teaching and participation in research to find new innovations in trauma care; and prevention and public education programs for the community.



“A Level II trauma center requires a major commitment in hospital personnel and resources — focusing on patient care and education,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “This new designation highlights the level of care that Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital continues to provide for our community.”



As the region’s most comprehensive provider of pediatric care, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital ensures seamless access to surgical care when needed and coordinated care through the pediatric intensive care unit, medical/surgical unit, emergency department, operating room, Child Life, and rehabilitation services for a full continuum of care. The trauma center treats various traumatic injuries resulting from motor vehicle crashes, falls, ATV accidents, and other cases.



“As a Level II pediatric trauma center, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital provides the highest care available in the Capital Region for injured children and their families. Our comprehensive trauma program ensures the best outcomes for children of all ages,” said Shaun Kemmerly, MD, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. “Being able to receive exceptional trauma care closer to home is a tremendous benefit to our patients and their families.”



Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital earned the Level II trauma designation through its educational and community involvement, as well its dedication to performance improvement. Though the trauma team met its goal, it remains committed to excelling in these areas.



“We are continuously elevating the level of care and services offered to our community, and this demonstrates our team’s commitment to providing the region with the most advanced lifesaving measures for children,” said James Robert Upp, MD, medical director of the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Trauma Center. “We have been providing lifesaving trauma care for many years, and our highly skilled team will continue to positively impact our region as a Level II pediatric trauma center.”



Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital has been working toward the Level II designation since the hospital opened its doors in 2019. The team prepared for a two-day site visit from American College of Surgeons surveyors who review charts and documentation for accuracy and best practices.



Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health trauma team treats more than 1,000 trauma cases each year and serves patients from across our region and neighboring states. The team includes physicians, advanced practice providers, a program manager, nurses, registrars, technicians, an injury prevention coordinator, and pediatric trauma services. These individuals are on-site 24/7 and are committed to caring for the community during a crisis as well as offering prevention and education programs. The trauma team provides extensive community outreach, teaching people how to prevent injuries and develop better safety practices.



