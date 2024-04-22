A group that’s backing leftist candidates for Congress who want to place conditions on U.S. aid to Israel is hosting a Monday night event aimed at bashing the pro-Israel lobby and “building progressive power in Congress.”
Our Revolution, an organizing group founded by self-described “democratic socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is hosting a town hall featuring Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., along with Reps. Ilhan Omar
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump trial: Former president ‘innocent,’ says defense as DA charges him with ‘criminal conspiracy’ - April 22, 2024
- Vulnerable Dem who demanded ‘fair’ Trump Senate trial changes tune on Mayorkas impeachment - April 22, 2024
- Chicago City Council approves $70M for migrant care despite voter backlash - April 22, 2024