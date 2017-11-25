Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Chombo faces corruption charges

HARARE (Reuters) – Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, among those detained by the military before Robert Mugabe resigned as president, was charged on Saturday with corruption, including trying to defraud the central bank in 2004.
