Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Chombo in court over corruption charges

HARARE (Reuters) – Former Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, among those detained by the military when it seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned, was charged on Saturday with three counts of corruption in offences that allegedly occurred more than a decade ago.
