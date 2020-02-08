‘OUT’: Trump says he was right to remove ‘insubordinate’ NSC aide

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday defended the ouster of impeachment witness Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the White House National Security Council, calling him “insubordinate” and saying he had incorrectly reported the contents of his “perfect” telephone calls.
